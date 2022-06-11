Phantasma Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $28.92 million and approximately $276,748.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,864.44 or 0.99967385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027407 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00016028 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,470,281 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

