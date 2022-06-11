Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 70 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after buying an additional 224,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,858,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,302,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,310,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.20.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $270.91 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.37 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

