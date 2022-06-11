Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 135 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

