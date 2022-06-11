Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.05% of Primerica worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $3,261,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley cut Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $119.37 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.99 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

