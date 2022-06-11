Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.10% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 59,659 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 67,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.09 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.36.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $791,909.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

