Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $172.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.42. The company has a market capitalization of $454.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

