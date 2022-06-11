Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

RYU opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average of $114.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.19 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62.

