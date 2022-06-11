Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 79 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $237.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

