Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.23% of StoneX Group worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in StoneX Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 76,138 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in StoneX Group by 451.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $320,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,679,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $81.05.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.