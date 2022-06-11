Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 7,484 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.10% of F.N.B. worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 842,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 488,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 321,932 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,572,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,206,000 after buying an additional 60,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

