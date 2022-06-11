Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $867,779.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,645.78 or 0.99929476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00026695 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00174860 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00107195 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00161130 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004051 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,491,656 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

