PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PXHI stock remained flat at $$0.97 during trading on Friday. PhoneX has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.
PhoneX Company Profile (Get Rating)
