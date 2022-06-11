Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 673,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 70,012 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 160,245 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

MAV remained flat at $$9.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 113,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,618. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.