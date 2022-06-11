Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.56

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $107.08 million and $220,301.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00278131 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00067574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00058069 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,803,921 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

