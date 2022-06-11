Polkalokr (LKR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Million

Polkalokr (LKR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00342982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00413761 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

