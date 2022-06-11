Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Head to Head Survey

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -12.16% -197.69% -47.51% Poshmark -11.59% -9.37% -6.37%

73.1% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Poshmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 2 3 0 2.60 Poshmark 0 10 3 0 2.23

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. presently has a consensus price target of $17.66, suggesting a potential upside of 1,862.22%. Poshmark has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 68.36%. Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than Poshmark.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Poshmark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million 0.29 -$81.07 million ($0.52) -1.73 Poshmark $326.01 million 2.58 -$98.33 million ($0.50) -21.68

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Poshmark beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

