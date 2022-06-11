Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

PRAX stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.00. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 27,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,990.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

