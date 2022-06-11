Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Tops $1.48 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1,314.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,020,103 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

