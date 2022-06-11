Project TXA Hits One Day Volume of $173,996.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $173,996.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project TXA alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00336843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00439187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.