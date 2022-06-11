Propy Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Propy has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market cap of $67.83 million and $1.37 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Propy Coin Profile

Propy is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,440,200 coins. Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

