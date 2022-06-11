ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Trading Down 3.2%

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.59 and last traded at $52.70. Approximately 25,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.42.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.