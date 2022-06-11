Prosper Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $875,204.35 and approximately $381,925.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00022082 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001196 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011910 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.