ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.25 Per Share

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from ProVen Growth & Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON PGOO opened at GBX 64 ($0.80) on Friday. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 63 ($0.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.68. The stock has a market cap of £185.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.61.
ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
