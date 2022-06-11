ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.25 Per Share

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from ProVen Growth & Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PGOO opened at GBX 64 ($0.80) on Friday. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 63 ($0.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.68. The stock has a market cap of £185.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.61.

ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

