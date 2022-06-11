Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after buying an additional 1,620,336 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,315,000 after buying an additional 1,202,202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,580,000 after buying an additional 916,661 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices stock traded down $4.69 on Friday, reaching $156.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

