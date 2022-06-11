Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys Shares of 2,500 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,615. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average is $118.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $246,615. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

