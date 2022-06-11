PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

