Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 21,891 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $42,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.07 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of -87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

