Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $44.81 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $44,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $229.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

