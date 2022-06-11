Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $52.32 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $52,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $249.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.80.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

