Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $52.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $52,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $249.48 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.80.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

