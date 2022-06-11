Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $56.60 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $56,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

SYK stock opened at $216.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.91 and its 200-day moving average is $253.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $214.17 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

