Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,496 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $54,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after buying an additional 76,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

MO stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

