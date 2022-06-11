Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,084 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $71,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.