Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 24,805 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $64,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $154.42 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.