Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,479 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $38,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,141.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 292,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 269,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

