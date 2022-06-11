Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Zebra Technologies worth $39,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

ZBRA opened at $305.35 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $304.10 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

