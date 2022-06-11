Qbao Price Down 3.8% This Week (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Qbao has a total market cap of $161,370.74 and $2,788.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

