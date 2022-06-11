Qtum (QTUM) One Day Volume Hits $62.07 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Qtum has a market cap of $361.46 million and approximately $62.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00012097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,200,887 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

