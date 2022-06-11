QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

