Quark (QRK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $80,590.00

Quark (QRK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $80,590.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,995,164 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

