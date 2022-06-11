Radio Caca Market Cap Achieves $399.53 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00347206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00028648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.00413529 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

