Raffles Associates LP Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 816,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,337,000 after acquiring an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 541,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 327,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

BAC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.