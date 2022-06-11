Raffles Associates LP Purchases New Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIDI. Bedford Ridge Capital LP purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the fourth quarter worth $228,161,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DiDi Global by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,774,103 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $113,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DiDi Global by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,990,478 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,215 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in DiDi Global by 14.6% in the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 12,703,049 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $98,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of DiDi Global by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,153,819 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $50,566,000 after buying an additional 1,163,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

DIDI opened at 2.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.75. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12-month low of 1.37 and a 12-month high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 6.40 billion for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 28.68%.

DiDi Global Inc operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

