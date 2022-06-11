Raffles Associates LP Takes $195,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YOLO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $21.58.

