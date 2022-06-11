Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $805,619.89 and $1.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

