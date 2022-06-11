Realio Network (RIO) Price Down 21.9% This Week

Realio Network (RIO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $263,605.59 and $31,668.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00337921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00435341 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

