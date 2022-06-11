Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,967 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $63,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Natixis acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $1,332,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 276,573 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

