RED Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, RED has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. RED has a market cap of $256,107.36 and approximately $815.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00186076 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006282 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

