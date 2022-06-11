RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Achieves Market Cap of $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00279527 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00068092 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

