Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.79

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$0.89. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 1,502 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

